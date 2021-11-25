Holiday Inn brings an igloo to town

Friday, the first day of Owensboro’s new “12 Days of Christmas” festival, is going to be on the chilly side.
The National Weather Service says Black Friday will begin with a temperature in the low 20s and inch its way up into the low 40s before dropping back into the 20s overnight.
A perfect time for an igloo.
And the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront has just the thing.
The hotel has a new inflatable dome-shaped igloo that it’s unveiling at 5 p.m. Friday on the lawn between the hotel and the river.
General Manager Andrea Woolsey said the hotel wanted to do something special for “12 Days of Christmas” and decided to invest in an igloo.
It stands 13-feet tall and can hold 50 people standing up or 30 sitting down, she said.
Woolsey said the igloo changes colors to make it more attractive at night.
The hotel is partnering with Friday After 5 on the next four Friday nights to offer hot chocolate and coffee inside the igloo from 5 to 7 p.m. and Christmas music inside the hotel from 5 to 8 p.m.
The igloo, which will have tables and chairs inside, will only be inflated on Friday nights, Woolsey said.
It takes about 30 minutes to properly inflate, she said.
Woolsey said the hotel is “still evaluating future use” for the igloo.
Friday night’s celebration also features “Energy on Ice,” a portable ice rink on the Kentucky Legend Pier behind the Owensboro Convention Center from 6 to 10 p.m.
The skating rink will be open Friday through Sunday each of the next four weeks and daily — except for Christmas Eve and Christmas — from Dec. 17 through Jan. 3.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.