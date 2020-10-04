For the past few years, local merchants have previewed their new Christmas gift ideas on the first Saturday of November.
“The stores were always packed,” Debra Ford, owner of Simply Chic Home Accents, said Monday. “But we can’t do that this year with the guidelines” for controlling coronavirus.
So 15 merchants are promoting Holiday Preview Week on Oct. 19-24.
Each store will preview its Christmas inventory during its regular business hours and offer specials that week, Ford said.
Displays will feature Christmas gifts, holiday clothing, Christmas decorations and more, she said.
“We’re planning some type of contest to get people’s attention,” Ford said. “We want them to visit as many stores as possible.”
Stores that have signed up include Simply Chic, 101A W. Third St.; The Willow Tree, 3121 Commonwealth Court; Studio 105, 105 W. Third St., Studio Slant, 624 Emory Drive; Lil Bit Sassy, 125 W. Second St.; Byron & Barclay, 121 E. Second St.; Kids Stop, 2660 Frederica St.
Rayelle Collection, 120A. W. Second St.; Willow & Pine Market, 126 W. Second St.; In The Groove, 103A W. Third St.; Peacocks & Pearls, 4431 Springhill Drive; Bella Ragazza Boutique, 2684 Frederica St.; Excursions, 2738 Frederica St.; Glass Factory, 2690 Frederica St.; Trisons Gifts, 507 Frederica St.; and The Earle, 2686 Frederica St.
“If anyone else wants to participate, they can call me,” she said.
Simply Chic’s number is 270-683-6333.
Ford said in past years, several shoppers would band together “in little caravans” to hit all the stores in one day.
“We’re hoping that with a whole week, we’ll be able to spread it out and meet the state guidelines,” she said. “This will give people more time to shop.”
Keith Lawrence
