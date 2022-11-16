After 14 years, Owensboro’s annual Holiday Stroll downtown won’t return this year.
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said, “We wanted to expand the time that people could enjoy the Dancing Lights show along the riverfront during the holiday season, so we planned the tree lighting event that used to be part of the Stroll to now coincide with the Christmas Parade weekend.”
The Stroll began back in 2008, when the Executive Inn Rivermont closed and the nation was sinking into the Great Recession.
We Are Downtown, a booster group, formed that year and created Holiday Stroll to bring people downtown to shop.
Debi Ford, owner of Simply Chic Home Accents and a former chairwoman of We Are Downtown, said, “We were so shocked. So many customers have been asking when it was going to be. We stock up because we usually have a lot of sales that day. It would have been nice to have some input.
“Unfortunately, it is always one of our biggest days, and we ramp up certain inventories to accommodate it. We had no input or even an adequate heads up about the event’s cancellation.”
Ford said, “Anne Higgins (owner of Willow and Pine Market) and I are trying to come up with something to present to the rest of downtown businesses to try and put on our own little stroll for the evening. It’s too late to schedule an elf hunt, ice sculptures and carolers, but we do have Santa downtown that day (Dec. 3) from 1:30 until 3:30 or so.”
Higgins said downtown is becoming “a missed opportunity” because retailers, restaurants, the city and the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau aren’t working together.
“There has to be a balance,” she said. “It’s frustrating. We want to work with the city and the visitors bureau. We need to work together.”
She said canceling the Stroll “affects our livelihood. There was never a discussion with us. They could have moved the tree lighting and still had the Stroll. It’s a lost opportunity.”
Ross couldn’t be reached for comment on those concerns.
In the early years, it was mostly an evening event on the first Saturday of December.
Carolers dressed in costumes from the era of Charles Dickens strolled Second Street, harmonizing for the crowds.
Stores offered treats to shoppers.
Some had musicians performing.
There were sometimes ice sculptors working on Second Street, which was closed to traffic.
In 2013, the Kentucky Travel Industry Association named Holiday Stroll to its Top 10 Festivals & Events for Winter/Holiday.
Some years, like 2012, were warm and thousands turned out for the event.
Other years, the weather turned cold and crowds were smaller.
We Are Downtown folded in 2017, and the city took the program over.
Hours were changed to noon to 8 p.m.
And the crowds were spread out over more hours.
The lighting of the city’s Christmas tree was part of the Stroll each year.
It’s been moved this year to 5 p.m. Friday in Smothers Park.
