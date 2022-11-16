After 14 years, Owensboro’s annual Holiday Stroll downtown won’t return this year.

Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said, “We wanted to expand the time that people could enjoy the Dancing Lights show along the riverfront during the holiday season, so we planned the tree lighting event that used to be part of the Stroll to now coincide with the Christmas Parade weekend.”

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.