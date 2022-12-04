The 15th annual Holiday Stroll was held Saturday in downtown Owensboro, and despite confusion over whether the event would be happening this year, residents showed up to support local businesses.

Reports about the event being cancelled began circulating in November, but city officials said they did not cancel the event.

