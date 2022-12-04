The 15th annual Holiday Stroll was held Saturday in downtown Owensboro, and despite confusion over whether the event would be happening this year, residents showed up to support local businesses.
Reports about the event being cancelled began circulating in November, but city officials said they did not cancel the event.
The Christmas tree lighting was moved to the night before the Christmas parade, and officials said they had never heard back from merchants about if they would still like to continue the stroll without the annual lighting.
Debi Ford, owner of Simply Chic Home Accents and former chairwoman of We Are Downtown, said the turnout at her business was “magnificent.”
“We have been super busy since the time we turned the ‘open’ sign around,” she said.
Big crowds are typical for the Holiday Stroll, Ford said, but this year may have brought even more visitors.
“I think with all the talk about the Holiday Stroll this year, more people are definitely making plans to come down for it,” she said. “I think it’s going to be busier than other years.”
The Owensboro Museum of Science and History held its annual Reindeer Experience from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Kathy Olson, chief executive officer for the museum, said the Reindeer Experience has coincided with the Holiday Stroll in the past, adding to the event.
Mary Kinney, chair of the board of directors for the museum, said families were able to take photos with live reindeer and Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
“We also had the Owensboro Community Band here,” she said. “Reid’s was also here with apple cider. We’ve tried to enhance some of our efforts this year.”
Red Swing Coffee was one of the businesses participating in the “coffee crawl” during the stroll.
Red Swing was busy Saturday, and it was nice to see people downtown to shop and visit local businesses, owner Brandon Dukes said.
“We prepped for the crowd,” he said. “We over-prepped everything and just trying to see how it all goes.”
Owensboro residents were able to participate in a gnome hunt, with the grand prize being four tickets to Tyler Childers and Marcus King in St. Louis, a new Nintendo Switch and a $150 gift card toward an inflatable party from The Event Kode.
Other activities included live music, an inflatables village, face painting, ice skating, downtown trolley rides and the Owensboro Dance Theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.