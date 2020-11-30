Owensboro’s 13th annual Holiday Stroll will be a little different when it returns on Saturday.
The Stroll began back in 2008, when the Executive Inn Rivermont closed and the nation was sinking into the Great Recession.
We Are Downtown, a booster group, formed that year and created Holiday Stroll to bring people downtown to shop.
It’s battled bad weather in some years.
But the Stroll is facing its biggest challenge with this year’s coronavirus pandemic.
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said Tuesday that the Stroll will go on.
Some details are still being worked out because the number of cases of COVID-19 still running high in the community.
And changes are still being made to control crowds.
But Ross said the 5 p.m. lighting of the community Christmas tree in Smothers Park on Saturday will be virtual this year.
People can watch it on the city’s Facebook page, he said.
Last year, the Kentucky Youth Chorale and the Daviess County High School jazz band performed at the tree lighting.
But Ross said this year no carolers or musicians will be able to perform because of the pandemic.
Ice sculptures will be placed in several locations as they have in the past.
The “Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt” will return for the fifth year with clues, rules and prizes on the city’s website and Facebook page early next week, he said.
People should stay in their family groups while hunting the elves, Ross said.
Most downtown stores were open during the Stroll in years past and many offered snacks to shoppers.
Ross said this year stores will have to limit the number of people inside.
He said final details will be released next week because some things keep changing.
Debi Ford, owner of Simply Chic Home Accents and chairwoman of the booster group, said, “I would like to see it spread over three nights this year — Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It’s normally a huge day for us.”
She said downtown merchants don’t know how many people they’re allowed to have in their stores at one time.
“We’ve never been given any directive on how many people we can have per square foot,” Ford said.
She said merchants know they won’t be able to give snacks to shoppers because of the pandemic.
