Owensboro’s downtown Holiday Stroll returns Saturday for the 15th year.
And Debi Ford, owner of Simply Chic Home Accents and a former chairwoman of We Are Downtown, says it’s going to be around for a lot more years.
Last month, it appeared that the city had canceled the event.
But city officials say they didn’t cancel it.
They say they moved the Christmas tree lighting, which had been part of the Stroll, to the night before the Christmas parade and asked if merchants wanted to continue the Stroll without it.
They say they never heard back and didn’t schedule the Stroll.
But merchants, who had created the event in 2008 to bring shoppers back downtown, said they had already bought additional inventory for the event.
So, they hurriedly put it together.
Ford said activities are planned from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Santa will be on downtown streets starting at 1:30 p.m., she said, to talk with children and pose for pictures.
A Gnome Hunt will replace the old Elf on a Shelf hunt, Ford said.
About 20 gnomes will be placed around downtown and the person who gets the most gnome photos will win a big prize, she said.
The Owensboro Museum of Science and History will have its annual Reindeer Experience with real reindeer.
A “bouncy village” will be set up.
There’s a Latte Crawl, with visits to coffee shops.
Carolers will be on street corners and buskers will be performing for tips.
And merchants will have special sales.
“It just amazed me how this came together,” Ford said. “People are thrilled to death. Hopefully, next year will be bigger and better. We’ll have more time to plan.”
The National Weather Service in Paducah says temperatures should be in the upper 50s that day.
People can check the We Are Downtown II Facebook page for updates.
In 2013, the Kentucky Travel Industry Association named Holiday Stroll to its Top 10 Festivals & Events for Winter/Holiday.
We Are Downtown, the downtown booster group that created the event, folded in 2017, and the city took the program over.
Ford is hoping this will help revive the organization.
