An average of 1 million visitors come to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana, each year, Eric Snow, vice president and chief marketing officer for the theme park, told the Owensboro Rotary Club on Wednesday.
And those who come from the South funnel through Owensboro, he said.
That’s important for local hotels, restaurants and attractions, Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, has said.
For the past two years, the CVB has run a successful campaign to persuade visitors to the theme park to spend a night in Owensboro.
Snow, a 1999 graduate of Daviess County High School, landed a summer job at Holiday World in 1998, when he was 16.
He later worked for the Indianapolis Colts and Indianapolis Zoo before returning to the theme park 15 years ago.
Snow said Holiday World has 100 full-time and 2,200 seasonal employees each year.
But seasonal employees are getting harder to find, he said.
The park offers expanded bus transportation to area cities, including Owensboro, to take people to and from work.
And wages for seasonal employees have increased from $10 to $13 an hour.
Snow said the park is working with an exchange program to bring in 30 international students this year to add to its seasonal work force.
The park opened in 1946 as Santa Claus Land, a free roadside attraction.
It was the first theme park in the nation, Snow said.
The park became Holiday World in 1984 and added Splashin’ Safari, one of the largest water parks in the nation, in 1993.
In 2000, it added free soft drinks for guests.
Snow said the park saw a 75% decline in business in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic hit the region.
“That was pretty close to devastating,” he said.
But Snow said the Koch family, which owns the park, continued to pay employees who were furloughed.
He said the park saw a strong rebound last year but was still not back to 2019 levels.
“We expect continued improvement in 2022,” Snow said.
He said the park now offers different pricing for admission depending on the day of the week.
This year, it’s adding a 15-minute drone and fireworks show — with 300 drones creating animation in the sky — from June 17 to July 31.
Snow said the park adds a new marquee ride every five to 10 years.
But that’s getting more expensive, he said.
The Thunderbird steel roller coaster, which was added in 2015, cost $22 million.
It would probably cost $30 million to $35 million today, Snow said.
“We’ll continue to grow and expand,” he said.
One thing visitors don’t see, Snow said, is volunteers answering between 11,000 and 12,000 letters children write to Santa each year.
That’s part of the charm, he said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
