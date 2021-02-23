Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana, plans to hire 2,200 seasonal workers this year.
That’s 200 more than last year.
And the theme park plans to interview 750 people this weekend during its first virtual hiring event.
“We’re still uncertain what our 2021 season will bring,” Matt Eckert, the park’s president, said in a news release. “We suspect a surge of interest in travel may arrive by mid-season, and we want to be prepared.”
People can schedule 15-minute phone interviews and chat online with human resources representatives to ask questions and learn more about working for Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.
The news release said interview times are still available.
People who are interested can go to HolidayWorldJobs.com to fill out an application and set up their time for a phone interview.
Eckert said, “We’re looking for energetic people who will go the extra mile to make our guests’ days. We always say ‘It’s not whether you should work here, it’s where.’ We’re like a small city. With positions available in more than 20 departments, we have the perfect spot for you.”
Most of the positions are available to people who will be 16 years and older by April.
A limited number of jobs require a minimum age of 14 on the date of application.
But the jobs aren’t just for teens.
Retirees, teaches and other adults seeking seasonal employment are encouraged to apply.
The departments with the most positions available are food and beverage, ride operations, lifeguards and cleaning.
Seasonal benefits include a season pass, park food and merchandise discounts, employee parties, incentive and awards programs, free admission to other parks, referral perks and flexible scheduling.
Starting pay for those 18 and older is $10 an hour and all employees are eligible for two free uniforms.
If you don’t have transportation, the park offers an Employee Transportation Program for seasonal employees who would not otherwise have a ride to work.
Owensboro and 10 Indiana cities are included for the rides at a nominal fee.
“Working at Holiday World teaches young people valuable life skills such as responsibility, teamwork and interpersonal skills,” Eckert said. “But it’s also a great place for adults who enjoy brightening someone’s day and getting to meet new people.”
The park celebrates its 75th anniversary on Aug. 3.
Email hr@holidayworld.com or call 812-937-5252 if you have questions.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
