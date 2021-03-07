Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana, won’t officially open until May 15.

But season ticket holders will get early access on May 8-9.

They are available at holidayworld.com/tickets

The adjacent Splashin’ Safari water park opens on May 21.

Leah Koch, director of communications and a fourth-generation owner, said, “For 75 years, four generations of my family have grown this park with slightly differing visions, but always with the same goal — to give families a break from reality.”

She said the park will continue to follow recommendations provided by Indiana, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.

The park will continue to offer free parking, sunscreen, soft drinks, wi-fi and “Santa-tizer.”

“Travel sentiment studies are overwhelmingly turning positive as COVID-19 case studies drop across the country,” Koch said. “We could see an average summer, but we could have a huge wave of pent-up demand waiting for us by July.”

She said, “If my great-grandfather, grandfather, and father ever pictured our 75th birthday, I’m sure they didn’t foresee these challenges. But I’m also sure they’d be proud to see that we’ve weathered a year of enormous uncertainty with grace and humility while keeping people safe and that we’re ready to do it again this season.”

Louis J. Koch, an Evansville industrialist opened what’s known as “the world’s first theme park” as a retirement project on Aug. 3, 1946.

He was concerned because children who came to Santa Claus, Indiana, couldn’t find Santa.

The park was called Santa Claus Land in those days.

Leah Koch is working on a 75th-anniversary book and asks that people who have visited through the years and former team members send pictures and memories to holi dayworld.com/memories.

