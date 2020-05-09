Owensboro-based Hollison manufactures a food safety bioaerosol sampler — the DuraSampler — than detects pathogens during food production.
With the coronavirus pandemic making companies especially vigilant to try to stop infections, Hollison has adapted it to detect COVID-19 in high-risk areas.
Christopher Thorn, vice president of Brand Management for the company, said the equipment is about the size of a small suitcase.
“The World Health Organization says that COVID-19 can stay in the air for up to three hours,” he said. “The air needs to be tested frequently.”
The virus can also stay on metal surfaces in ventilation systems for 48 hours or more, Thorn said.
The equipment collects air samples in distilled water.
Tests on the samples can be completed within 30 minutes, Thorn said.
They can be done before employees enter the room, he said.
Each device can check spaces the size of an emergency room, Thorn said.
He said the company has demonstrated the equipment for officials at both Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.
Both are considering using it, Thorn said.
It’s also available for first-responders and for manufacturing facilities, he said.
Thorn said using the sampler can reduce the need for individual testing.
The equipment doesn’t eliminate the viruses, but it tells those using it if the coronavirus is present.
Thorn said Hollison has eight samplers ready to ship and can manufacture 15 more within two weeks.
Companies interested can call him at 812-568-2118, he said.
Kevin Humphrey, Hollison’s CEO, said, “This technology is not limited to a single virus or pathogen, but we certainly want to get it deployed and do our part in the fight against COVID-19.”
Hollison, founded in 2005, manufactures pathogen detection equipment and produces probiotics in its facility at 2800 Warehouse Road.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
