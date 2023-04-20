Daviess County histories provide few glimpses into what life was like in the frontier years.
But in 1916, James Holmes of 204 W. Eighth St. gave readers of the Owensboro Inquirer — the evening paper — some insight into the Owensboro he knew as a child.
He was born on Nov. 10, 1825 — making him 91 at the time.
The town’s population was listed at 229 when he was a child, Holmes said.
Most of the houses were one-story cabins with stick-and-daub chimneys.
Bricks were very expensive because they had to be shipped from Louisville.
They didn’t catch on in popularity here until Joe and Beny Weaver opened a brickyard between Fifth and Seventh and St. Ann and Allen streets, Holmes said.
And then, a man named Lambert opened a brickyard on Walnut Street near the ravine.
In 1837, Holmes said, William Evins built the first stone chimney near Habit.
Also back then, all the lumber had to be hand sawed, which made it very expensive.
The town stretched from Triplett to Walnut streets and from Fourth Street to the river, Holmes said.
Nearly all the stores were on Frederica, he said.
He said the first two blocks of Frederica had two tailors, a shoemaker, the post office, a cabinet shop, drug store, warehouse and a few general merchandise stores.
Between Third and Fourth streets, he said, were two blacksmith shops, a wagon and plow factory and a cabinet shop.
Holmes said he looked out of an attic window in his house at Second and Locust streets in 1838 to see the first legal hanging in Owensboro.
A black man named Shauntee, who was convicted of rape, stood on an ox cart with a noose around his neck.
And then, the oxen were driven away, leaving him to strangle at the end of a rope.
In 1854, Holmes said, he served on the jury of the second man hanged — Curtis Richardson for the murder of William Lanifer in Knottsville.
But Holmes said he didn’t attend that hanging.
In 1839, the Rev. John Lansing Burrows led a revival here and later baptized more than 60 people in the Ohio River, he said.
Holmes said what is now Veterans Boulevard was called River Road back then.
He said it was “the pride of Owensboro” with a riverbank extending much farther out than it is today and having a lot of timber.
There were nine homes, all painted white with green shutters, on River Road, Holmes said.
And there were 11 homes, one hotel and a tobacco factory on Second Street.
Holmes died in July 1925, four months before his 100th birthday.
He had seen Owensboro grow from 229 people to around 17,500.
