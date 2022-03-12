The Home Builders of Owensboro Home and Garden Show officially returns to the Owensboro Convention Center after a year’s hiatus because of COVID-19.
Richard Stallings, Home Builders of Owensboro executive director, said Friday that the show, which has been occurring in Owensboro for nearly 30 years, will feature about 80 different exhibitors.
“Anything that a homeowner might need is what you will find here,” Stallings said. “There are appliances, there is flooring, there is carpeting, of course.”
Other products and companies showcased this weekend include hot tubs, remodelers, outdoor furnishings, pools and even disaster response.
“The Builders Association, we are made up of builders and remodelers and all of their suppliers,” Stallings said. “The main purpose is to get in front of the potential customers.”
Visitors to the Home and Garden Show, which is open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, will have a variety of backgrounds and interests.
“You may not be a homeowner but you may be aspiring to be one,” Stallings said. “You may be planning your next house and it is where they can come and not just find the product, but the professional that knows how to use it, install it and service it.”
Adam Melton, owner of Thermalcell Insulation said the Dixon, Kentucky based business has been participating in the Home and Garden Show for the past 17 years.
“We are an insulation company and we service the tri-state with a variety of options,” he said. “We do open and closed cell and we do cellulose; we do not do fiberglass.”
Melton said the show provides an opportunity to showcase their products for homeowners.
“It is good for us so we can educate homeowners on what we do and show them specifically our product and why it works better than conventional insulation,” Melton said.
Nicole Ayers of Powerhome Solar, which is based in North Carolina, but has a Louisville office, said the company will be showcasing solar panels available for both residential and commercial applications.
“We were in Bowling Green last weekend,” she said. “We are just trying to expand our presence.”
Ayers said more and more people are inquiring about alternative energy for their homes.
“Either they are scared of the economy, the war, the grid going down or just simply don’t want the inflation,” Ayers said. “They are looking for an alternative option and we are that option.”
The cost of admission to the Home and Garden Show is $5 for adults. Admission for children younger than 12 years old and accompanied by an adult is free.
