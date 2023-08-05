Officials with the Home Builders Association of Owensboro said Friday they have continued concerns about a policy change at the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station, which no longer accepts large loads of construction and demolition debris.
The Association, which is in the process of changing its name to the Green River Building Industry Association, sent an editorial to the Messenger-Inquirer, asking Daviess Fiscal Court to consider making exceptions to the policy, which went into effect July 3.
An official with Fiscal Court said Friday while the transfer station doesn’t take large loads of construction debris, Fiscal Court intends to review the policy in six months to see how the change is going and if amendments need to be made.
In mid-June, Fiscal Court announced it would stop taking large loads of construction and demolition debris at the transfer station. Loads bigger than a pickup truck are now required to be taken to the county landfill on Kentucky 815.
Richard Stallings, executive officer for the Green River Building Industry Association, said the change affected building, home improvement and repair and debris hauling companies.
“To go from receiving everything to nothing, a pickup (sized-load) was a dramatic shift,” Stallings said.
Stallings said officials from construction home improvement companies met with Fiscal Court staff and with Commissioner Chris Castlen, who is the court’s liaison to the landfill and transfer station.
“The county government indicated the volume was such the transfer station was overwhelmed by it,” Stallings said.
Because the change was announced on June 14 and took effect July 3, “our members and users of the transfer station didn’t have time” to plan how they would get construction debris to the landfill, Stallings said.
Stallings said sending trucks of construction debris to the landfill can create problems there, as trucks back up while waiting to be weighed on the one scale. Stallings said traveling to the landfill near West Louisville uses time and is an expense.
“Travel time alone has turned from minutes to an hour,” Stallings said.
The companies would like to find a compromise, Stallings said.
“We are open, and suggested other methods,” such as the transfer station only accepting construction debris at certain times, Stallings said.
Another option would be to allow commercial debris companies to resume taking constructions materials to the transfer station, he said.
Costs for taking debris to the landfill are being passed on to people building, repairing or remodeling homes, Stallings said.
Todd Millay, owner of T.A. Millay Construction, said his company is repairing a damaged home in Maceo. With the policy change, debris from the project has to be hauled across the county to West Louisville.
“You’re tied up for two to two-and-a-half hours,” Millay said.
Officials with the companies would have liked to have had more time to work with the county and devise a compromise, Millay said.
“The biggest problem was the lack of communication,” Millay said. “We do feel like we could have worked together with county government to come up with a plan.”
Later, Millay said, “We feel if it had been more of a team effort, we could have come up with a solution.”
Castlen, who met with the home builders and companies after the change was announced, said the volume of debris streaming into the transfer station was so large that county officials had to act quickly.
“The (policy) change came so fast because it got so bad so fast for us” at the transfer station, Castlen said. At the transfer station, “the (construction debris) had gotten so bad, we couldn’t physically do it in a logical amount of time.”
David Smith, director of legislative services for Fiscal Court, said the transfer station was built in 1994. The station was built in such a way that only one truck can be loaded at a time, Smith said.
“The biggest problem with the transfer station is the size of the building itself,” Smith said. “The example I gave (to the home builders) is our transfer station is a funnel, and there’s only so much you can pour into a funnel before it overflows.”
The transfer station staff were having to work overtime to clear the building of debris at the end of the day, which also caused landfill workers, truck drivers and mechanics to worker overtime, Smith said.
“The landfill and transfer station (staff) was used to having days of working late, Smith said, but that, “what was occurring was never stopping.
“It was staying this way for months,” Smith said.
Castlen and Smith said the county has looked for ways to make the landfill more efficient, so help with the movement of trucks in and out.
For example, trucks leaving the transfer station with loads are weighed there, so they don’t have to be weighed at the landfill, Smith said. Trucks that come to the landfill regularly from commercial fleets have known empty weights, so they don’t have to be weighed a second time at the landfill after they dump loads, Castlen said.
“It has helped up to find more ways to be more efficient,” Castlen said.
If the county hired more truck drivers, the result would be more trucks waiting to be loaded, because only one truck can be loaded at a time, Smith said.
Regarding personnel, Castlen said, “We are doing as much as we can already, so more people won’t help.”
Smith said officials looked at possible alternatives to closing the transfer station to construction debris. Smith said the staff was concerned about a proposal to let just commercial debris haulers use the transfer station.
“When you make an exception, you are picking winners and losers,” Smith said. Other companies that create large amounts of construction debris, such as roofers, would also want an exception to the policy, Smith said.
By letting debris companies bring construction materials to the transfer station, “we may be back to the same situation of having to work late,” Smith said.
Smith said county officials could install a second scale at the landfill, but that would require design, so people could pay fees at the second scale. County officials are also working on a design for a larger building at the transfer station.
“It’s still in the design phase,” Castlen said. “It’s going to happen.”
Castlen said he was unable to put a timeline on the project, but that he expects it to be sometime during his term in office.
The transfer station policy will be revisited at the end of the year, Castlen said.
When county officials have six months of data on how the policy has affected the transfer station and landfill, they will be in a position to consider changes “to find that better compromise,” Castlen said.
