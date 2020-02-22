Home builders see best year in a decade

Last year, the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission issued permits for 277 single-family homes.
That’s up 25% from the 220 permits issued in 2018, Richard Stallings, executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Owensboro, said recently.
And, he said, it’s the most permits here since 2010, the year after the Great Recession ended.
“We’ve had some flat years lately,” Stallings said. “We had a really strong first trimester in 2019 and it just kept on going. We definitely need the inventory.”
And the surge is continuing in 2020, he said.
“In 2019, we had 17 new permits in January,” Stallings said. “Last month, we had 25. We’re seeing a steady surge.”
Local residential construction peaked in 2003 with 589 single-family houses and 79 multifamily units built at a cost of $47.61 million.
In 2008, the year the Great Recession began, home starts dropped to 254.
But in the 2010s, construction continued to struggle locally, eventually falling to 220 in 2018.
“It’s been a long, long recovery for our industry,” Stallings said.
And not just in Owensboro.
In January, the National Association of Home Builders, said, “Builders have been dealing with a chronic lack of skilled workers — there were more than 300,000 open positions in the construction sector in October 2019; a shortage of buildable lots; onerous regulations; tariffs on lumber and other key building materials; and slow growth in acquisition, development and construction lending that has failed to keep pace with demand.”
The report added, “The 2010s was by far the lowest decade of single-family production in the last 60 years. During this 10-year period, single-family home construction totaled just 6.8 million units. By comparison, single-family starts ranged from 9.3 million units in the 1960s to 12.3 million in the 2000s.”
And, it said, “The reduced amount of single-family home construction over the last decade is even more striking when considering that the population of the United States has continued to increase over time.”
The primary causes, the report said, “were due to supply-side headwinds and declining housing affordability.”
Driving up prices
It added, “The lack of supply has driven up home prices and compounded affordability challenges. The problem is most acute in the entry-level market: Demand is strong, but the cost of construction has risen so significantly that it is not economically feasible for most builders to construct housing that an average-income household can afford.”
Stallings said local builders face a tight labor market.
In 2016, he said, “The challenge of finding workers started several years ago. During the Great Recession, a lot of workers were laid off. They found other jobs and are concerned about returning to an industry that is cyclical.”
But builders are working to overcome the shortage of skilled labor.
Stallings said the Home Builders Association is partnering with Owensboro Community & Technical College on a “Construction FastTrack” program.
“We want to start small with 10 to 12 students,” he said. “We have jobs available. Classes are in the evenings and the students can work days. They get six certificates over a nine-month period. It’s focused on carpentry, but includes other aspects as well.”
Stallings said it took about a year to put the program together.
Owensboro Public Schools offers carpentry and masonry programs to high school students, he said.
Students who complete those programs can land jobs as soon as they finish high school, Stallings said.
“Without enough employees, builders can’t turn out the volume they would like,” he said. “There are jobs available.”
Stallings said, “The demand for additional homes is continuing to increase in the Owensboro area, but the challenges presented by rising material costs, limited developed lots available and the need for skilled labor in the construction trades compounds the reduced new home construction.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301
