Home Builders seeing best year in a decade

Owensboro home builders are seeing their best year in more than a decade.
Richard Stallings, executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Owensboro, says, “We haven’t seen this level of construction in 10 or 11 years. But 2019 was up 20% over 2018. 2020 was up 9% over 2019. And so far this year, we’re up 32% over last year.”
He said the first six months of 2021 saw permits issued for 194 single-family houses.
That’s up from 149 during the same period last year.
There were 130 permits in the first half of 2019, 106 in the first half of 2018 and 103 during the same period in 2017.
In 2018, only 220 permits were issued for the entire year.
In the first six months of 2008, in the early months of the Great Recession, local home builders picked up permits for 139 single-family homes.
In the first half of 2007, the year before the recession hit, builders here picked up 168 permits for single-family homes.
Great demand“There’s a great demand for houses in general,” Stallings said.
The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association says there are only 144 existing homes on the market.
Stallings said, “Our members are doing as much as they possibly can. My advice to people wanting to build a home is to get on a builder’s calendar as soon as you can.”
A skilled labor shortage has been a problem for several years.
Many of those laid off during the Great Recession never came back.
The National Association of Home Builders said this month that there are 300,000 unfilled jobs in the construction industry.
“We expect labor to be a rising challenge for construction firms as the overall labor market heals in the coming quarters,” the report said.
It said, “Although labor market challenges have increased, there has been some relief for materials. Lumber market spot pricing has declined about 50%, but these price declines will take some time to reach builders. However, prices for OSB and other materials remain elevated, and a large portion of deliveries continue to be delayed.”
The report said, “Supply-side challenges are affecting the types of homes available for prospective buyers, as illustrated in 2020 data: The median price of new single-family built-for-sale homes last year was $336,000, and the vast majority (80%) were priced above $250,000. This means the entry-level market remains the tightest part of housing inventory, exacerbating myriad challenges for first-time buyers.”
Stallings said the country needs 1.2 million new houses a year to meet demand.
But only 912,000 were built last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Business Insider says, “A June 2021 report by the Rosen Consulting Group, a real estate economics consulting firm, found that more than 2 million housing units need to be built per year in the next decade in order to fill an underbuilding gap of at least 5.5 million housing units.”
“It goes back to the Great Recession when residential construction fell 45% nationwide,” Stallings said. “Until two years ago, we’ve been at about 65% of what we should be building.”
Lumber prices droppingLumber prices skyrocketed last spring when demand for new houses and do-it-yourself projects exceeded supply.
In May, it was selling for $1,292 per thousand board feet.
This week it was down to $642.
And Business Insider says some analysts are predicting it could drop to $350 by the end of August.
The spike in the price of lumber on its own has added $36,000 to the average price of a new home, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
Stallings said prices Oriented Strand Board, which is used on subfloors, roofs and walls, shot up early this year and has been slow to come down.
Business Insider said the price has surged 97% since the start of the year.
“OSB has continuously hit record highs in recent weeks even as the price of lumber has cooled,” the report said.
It was selling for $1,527 per thousand board feet in June, according to Bloomberg data.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.