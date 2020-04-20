Home builders working through pandemic

For Nick Thompson at Thompson Homes, construction is moving forward during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve had to adapt just like every other business,” he said Tuesday. “But demand is still strong. Interest rates are still low. And there’s a shortage of houses in the market. Our trades want to keep working. And we’re still building houses.”
But for Brian Payne, a custom home builder, it’s a different story.
“We’re off,” he said. “This is our fourth week of being off.”
Payne said, “I’m a small businessman with just two employees. Their wives both work at essential jobs and child care places are closed. So, my guys wanted to stay home with their kids. It’s affected my whole business.”
He said, “I’ve got work lined up for the rest of the year. But this is the time of year when I need to be putting in foundations and framing houses. When my subcontractors go back to work, I can start back slowly. But this will affect me for the rest of the year, I’m afraid.”
Thompson said, “We’ve had to close our model homes to public visits. We’re doing virtual appointments and scheduling one-on-one appointments. But they’re not open otherwise.”
He said, “We’re following social distancing with our construction. No more than six people are allowed inside a house and everyone keeps at least six feet apart. But they do that normally.”
Scott Jagoe said, “It’s business unusual” at Jagoe Homes.
He said construction crews are observing social distancing and limiting the number of people in a room.
“For the next 90 days or so, we won’t see the number of permits slow down,” Jagoe said.
But he said there could be supply chain issues in the future, although he hasn’t seen any yet.
Closings can be handled with e-signatures now and virtual home tours are available for those thinking about building a new home.
Richard Stallings, executive officer of the Owensboro Home Builders Association, said home builders had a strong first quarter of the year.
The first quarter saw permits for 68 single-family homes — the best first quarter in five years.
There were 60 in 2019, 46 in 2018, 50 in 2017 and 51 in 2016.
“We were on track to have an outstanding year,” Stallings said. “Now, some are saying that this might be a terrible quarter, but things should start to improve in the third quarter.”
He said, “We’re continuing to move forward following the safety guidelines. New construction is pretty steady. Some parts may be slowed a little by social distancing. We’re having to limit the number of subcontractors on a site at the same time.”
The National Home Builders Association says, “Traffic of prospective buyers remains the most adverse impact of the coronavirus to builders in week 3 of NAHB’s single-family survey, with 96% of builders reporting the virus was having at least some effect on the number of prospective buyers — up from 93% in the week 2 survey.”
It added, “The acceleration of job losses and sudden stops associated with economic output imply significant declines for home construction and remodeling during the middle of 2020. However, construction continues to move forward on the majority of the 539,000 single-family homes and 671,000 apartments now in the construction pipeline.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.