The Owensboro Convention Center was full of prospective clients and exhibitors Saturday as the Owensboro Home Expo made a return for another year.
The event has been held for over 30 years, according to Richard Stallings, executive director of the Home Builders Association of Owensboro (HBAO).
Formerly known as the Home & Garden Show, Stallings said the event is a way to showcase HBAO members’ products and services to the community.
Stallings said more than 70 exhibitors were set up Saturday, with an “excellent” turnout of homeowners.
JMJ Custom Homes returned to the event Saturday after taking a three-year hiatus.
“Being able to talk to the community is what keeps us coming back,” said Kristin Aull, sales and marketing director for JMJ. “It’s really cool to see all the vendors. We enjoy being here and showing off our work.”
Aull said Rick Bivins, founder of the company, has been a member of HBAO since the beginning and formerly served as president.
“We focus on custom home building, so we build homes of all different sizes,” Aull said. “We do different remodels, but custom homes are really our main focus.”
On Saturday, Aull said she met with several couples who are looking to build a home.
“We’re excited to meet people who are getting interested in starting to build,” she said.
Renae Mattingly, inside sales representative for Yager Materials, said employees at the expo are able to meet with former customers while also meeting new ones.
“We are a sand and gravel company, and we also provide concrete and asphalt,” she said.
Mattingly said Yager is a returning exhibitor this year.
Saturday was Rich Callahan’s first time at the event as HVAC service manager for Henry’s Plumbing, Heating and Air.
This was only the second time Henry’s had an exhibit at the event.
“We’ve been able to really engage with people who come by the booth and get in-depth with people,” Callahan said.
Callahan said he spoke with several homeowners Saturday about the different services Henry’s offers.
“Henry’s does heating, air conditioning and plumbing, so we’re kind of a large mechanical contractor,” he said. “We’re also locally-owned and operated and service 24 hours a day.”
As part of the Henry’s exhibit, the company is hosting a raffle for tickets to see the band Alabama. A drawing was held Saturday and another will be held Sunday.
Chris Cavanaugh is a co-owner of Cavanaugh Pool, Spa & Patio and has been attending the expo for several years.
“We’re still fairly new to the Owensboro market,” he said. “This will be our fifth summer for our store here, but we’ve been in the Madisonville area since 1987. We’re still trying to get our name out there.”
Cavanaugh Pool, Spa & Patio offers customers in-ground and above-ground pools, hot tubs, patios, repairs, maintenance and liners.
Colby Childers, retail manager at the Owensboro Cavanaugh location, said they had a lot homeowners ask questions about pools and hot tubs Saturday.
“Hopefully they’ll become return customers someday,” he said. “We’re ready for summer 2023.”
Some homeowners, like Pam Merimee, visited the expo looking for a specific service.
“I came looking for concrete work, and I’ve found three different places,” she said. “I also found a company that does pest control, and we’re hoping they all contact us back.”
Merimee was not new to the expo, but she said this was her first year back after a few years.
“There are magnificent countertops, doors, windows, flooring and landscapes,” she said. “They have just about everything you need to fix your home up and be comfortable.”
Nathan Winstead and Brittany Voyles are real estate agents. They attended the expo for the first time as a way to make connections with businesses.
“I was looking at heating and cooling in particular,” Winstead said.
Voyles said her agency owns rental properties, and if she’s able to know both sides of the coin, that would be useful for her in her job.
The expo continues from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at the convention center.
Tickets for the Sunday show are $5 for adults and free for anyone under the age of 18 with paid admission and can be purchased at owensborotickets.evenue.net. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
