The city parks department has had homes for park keepers in the city’s major parks since 1960, when the first home was built at Moreland Park. At the time, the houses were built for around $12,000.
Three of the homes, at Moreland, Legion and Ben Hawes parks, are occupied by parks keepers today. The fourth home, at the edge of Chautauqua Park, was sold by the city years ago and is now private property.
The homes are considered part of the park keepers’ salaries. The starting salary for a park keeper is $10.46 an hour, Rogers said.
“Part of their salary is the value of the house and electricity,” Parks director Amanda Rogers said.
The idea of park keepers living at the parks might seem old-fashioned, but Rogers said there’s a benefit, namely of having a worker at the parks both day and night. It’s a system that the city plans to keep.
“They are really invaluable,” Rogers said. “As long as you knock on their door, they are never off-duty.”
The city estimates the value of living in the homes is $6,600 annually. That amount is divided by the number of hours the full-time park keepers work every year, and the total is considered part of their hourly salary. The $6,600 is a taxable fringe benefit, Rogers said.
The Chautauqua Park home had been vacant for some time when the decision to sell it was made by a previous a city commission.
“There has not been a park keeper in that homes all the time I have been parks director, and it was (empty) before that,” she said. The section of property that contained the house was cut out of the park.
“We were paying the upkeep and to maintain it” and paying for utility service, she said.
Selling the other houses is not in the plan. It would be difficult to sell the home at Ben Hawes Park, for example, because the home is in the middle of the park. Also, Ben Hawes, Legion and Moreland parks benefit from having virtually full-time caretakers, Rogers said.
People who use the parks “form relationships with the park keepers, because they see them every day,” Rogers said. “I don’t think you’ll see, in my tenure, that there’s not a value to having someone on that property.”
James Mayse
