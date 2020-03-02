The 27th annual Owensboro Home & Garden Show returns to the Owensboro Convention Center on Saturday for a two-day run.
“It’s a big show,” Richard Stallings, executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Owensboro, said last week. “We have 85 exhibitors this year.”
He said, “It gets better each year because our exhibitors step up with new ideas. And this year, about 25% of our exhibitors are new.”
The Home & Garden Show, Stallings said, is a good place for people thinking about home projects to meet with experts in any field.
The lineup this year in the 44,000-square-foot exhibit hall includes plumbers, electricians, heating and air conditioning companies, remodelers, custom builders, bath refitters, carpet companies, window companies, insulation companies, window blinds companies, pool companies, lawn care companies, landscapers, furniture stores, fence companies, pest control companies, paint stores, appliance stores, garage door companies, gutter companies, mole control companies, kitchen remodelers, chimney services and more.
“We have the people there who actually do the work and people can talk to them about the projects they want to do,” Stallings said. “It’s always good to compare.”
This year, he said, “We’ll have a cooking and kitchenware demonstration that we haven’t had for a few years.”
And the show will be giving away $5,000 worth of goods and services from its 10 sponsors.
Stallings said, “Usually, we have between 3,000 and 5,000 people come through the show.”
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is $5.
Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.
The Home & Garden Show has moved several times through the years.
But it finally found a long-term home in 2014, when the convention center opened.
The show started in 1994 at the RiverPark Center, moved to the Sportscenter in 1998 and then to the Expo Center at the Executive Inn in 2001.
When the Executive Inn closed in 2008, the home and garden show moved to the MidAmerica Jet hangars at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.
It stayed there until 2012, when it moved to a warehouse at 2727 Kentronics Drive.
The next year it was at the Sportscenter.
The convention center is the only place in town large enough for the show now, Stallings said.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
