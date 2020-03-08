Rick Rhodes spent a portion of his Saturday looking for landscaping ideas. The Owensboro resident had just arrived at the Owensboro Convention Center in the morning for the annual Home Builders Association of Owensboro’s Home & Garden Show. He hadn’t yet found any ideas but was determined to keep looking.
“I’m redoing some landscaping this spring so I’m looking to get some ideas,” he said.
Rhodes was one of at least hundreds of guests who came to the event Saturday. The two-day event, now in its 27th year, showcases plumbers, electricians, heating and air conditioning companies, remodelers, custom builders, carpet companies, window companies, insulation companies and more. The event takes place in a 44,000-square-foot exhibit hall and has about 85 exhibitors.
Rhodes has a fairly new home and wasn’t interested in the interior aspects of the event, but landscaping drew his attention.
“It’s kind of a hobby of mine,” he said. “I like the design. To see what plants they’re using. Get some ideas from that.”
Rhodes said he is a pretty regular guest of the Home & Garden Show.
“I usually come every year,” he said.
Another guest was Gary Bowlds, who was looking for new air conditioning units for his home.
“My air conditioner is going to be going out before long, I’m afraid,” he said. “It’s about 20-years old.”
Bowlds, another common event attendee, added the Home & Garden Show has a social aspect.
“It’s a good time to walk around ... and see different people,” he said.
While most attendees were potential customers, several vendors showcased their wares too.
Lorene Byler, part-owner of the Irvington-based Dutch Heritage Furniture & Bakery said the business has been at the show for about the past four years. The store sells Amish-made furniture for inside and outside. Byler said the indoor furniture is made from a variety of woods such as oak, cherry and maple.
“You’ve got lots of different woods to choose from,” Byler said.
One of the tables displayed at Byler’s exhibit had a small fire pit built in.
“When people sit and relax ... fire fascinates people,” Byler said.
The Home & Garden Show continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Owensboro Convention Center. Admission is $5. Children 12 and under are free with a paying adult.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.