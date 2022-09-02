What homes are all about.
• A home is like a naval vessel where mom is the navigator and dad is the captain. Children make up the crew.
• A home is built of love and caring.
• Home is a front door, a back door and a welcoming door for those meeting the challenges of life.
• Home is a springboard for new life, a new source for happiness and a lasting responsibility for those in charge.
• Home is an everlasting challenge to accept those which make their way onto the road of happiness.
• Home is a spank on the bottom, rules little people do not fully understand and an opening for love to take control.
• Home is a little red wagon, a pretty doll to share a little girl’s dreams, appreciation for a long-lasting job and friendly neighbors,
• Home is a partner in education, a substitute doctor, a part-time mechanic and a book that ranks right at the top.
• Home is the best place in the world to take a problem, to express unequaled love and a painful beginning for homesickness.
• Home makes church the first stopping place on Sunday, respect for those who play major roles in bringing and keeping religion in our lives and evening prayers that make way for pleasant dreams.
• Home is a nice gathering place for friends, the best place ever to welcome Nanna and Papa home and a place to look back on and smile.
• Home is the bouncing of life from infancy to childhood to adulthood to marriage to the formation of another home.
• Home is the formation of another family and the excitement and more love for the family last in line.
• Home is the price paid for the realization of dreams and expectations of those empowered with the responsibility.
• A home can see a for sale sign in the front yard but it knows only material things are on the market and not things of the heart.
• A home of the past will always be remembered by a home of the future.
