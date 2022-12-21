More than 50 volunteers gathered Tuesday inside the Home Instead office, 2065 E. Parrish Ave., for its annual “Be a Santa to a Senior” initiative.

The effort was to wrap and distribute gifts to 956 seniors living in Daviess and surrounding counties. That number is up from the 868 who received gifts through the program last year.

{span}Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299{/span}

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.