The Owensboro housing market started to heat up a year ago in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
And it just keeps getting hotter.
In April, local Realtors sold 172 houses. That was up from 144 a year earlier.
The median price stayed roughly the same — $165,000 compared with $165,500.
But the total amount of the sales jumped 22% to $32.8 million — up from $26.9 million.
And the average house was sold in just 68 days — down from 91 a year ago. Much of that is because so few homes have a “for sale” sign in the front yard.
There were 143 houses on the market here in April — down from 236 a year ago.
But there were six more than in March, when only 137 were on the market.
“It was a good month,” Jason Bellamy, president of the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association, said. “The seller’s market is continuing.”
With so few houses on the market and so many people wanting new homes, prices continue to rise.
Bellamy said if a house is in good shape in a good neighborhood, the seller might get several offers above the listing price.
“It’s a nice time for sellers,” he said. “Getting more than you’re expecting can help with your purchase of a new home.”
Will higher prices motivate more people to put their homes on the market?
“Spring and summer usually see the inventory grow,” Bellamy said. “That may alleviate things a little.”
U.S. News & World Report wrote recently, “The U.S. entered 2021 with pandemic fatigue, though it hadn’t — and still hasn’t — slowed down homebuyer activity. The first months of the year have seen rapid growth in home prices as low inventory of houses on the market combined with high buyer demand creates fierce competition in suburban areas and medium-to-small metro areas across the country.”
Looking ahead to the rest of the year, the article said, “Interest rates may rise slightly, but are expected to remain relatively low. Home inventory will increase, but it will stay a seller’s market. Homebuyers will still be focused in the suburbs, but interest in city living will see some revival.”
Nationally, the story said, “The number of homes on the market in March was 52% lower than in March 2020, according to a report from realtor.com published on April 1. Homebuyers can expect to compete with others in home offers, which can drive up prices and may mean your home search takes longer because you lose out to competing offers on a couple of homes before your offer is accepted.”
