The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association saw record sales in April.
But rising interest rates have cooled what was a white hot market just a few months ago.
And November continued the downward trend with 125 homes sold — the fewest since February 2021.
November 2021 saw 173 homes sold, and November 2020 saw 139 sold.
But the median price of those homes has continued to climb.
The median price of homes sold in November was $200,000.
That’s up from $169,900 a year ago and $163,000 in November 2020.
Devin Taylor, president-elect of the association, said, “The less challenging inventory levels haven’t influenced the rising value of homes in our market. We are still seeing large increases year over year. Last month the average sales price was up 11% over November of 2021.”
He said, “The median price of active listings rose 39%, an indicator of a very stable home value. Even though the overall amount of units sold this time of year will likely decrease, the value of homes is remaining solid.”
Association President Michelle Wiesman said, “Historically, November tends to be slower in terms of units sold, which is what we saw last month. One 125 units is the lowest number of homes sold in our service area since early 2021, and we expect December to reflect the same.
“We’re thankfully seeing a more balanced market and a high number of available inventory, which leads to a more patient buyer and a more strategic seller.”
Wiseman said the November numbers are on par with pre-pandemic numbers.
November 2019 saw 116 homes sold and the year before it was 130.
Last month saw total sales of $27.9 million.
That’s down from $35 million a year earlier, but up from $25.4 million in 2020.
The average home was on the market for 69 days last month — down from 76 days a year ago, but up from 57 days in 2020.
There were 318 active listings at the end of November. That’s up from 170 a year ago and 194 in 2020.
