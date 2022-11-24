Sixteen fewer homes were sold in Owensboro in October than a year earlier, but the median price continues to rise.
The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association said 141 homes were sold here last month, down from 157 a year ago.
But the median price of those homes grew to $213,000 from $190,000 last year.
It was $168,000 two years ago.
But that’s a much better showing than the rest of the country.
The National Association of Realtors said earlier this month that 28.4% fewer houses were sold across the country in October than a year earlier. Sales were even down 5.9% from September.
Lawrence Yun, the NAR’s chief economist, said in a news release, “More potential homebuyers were squeezed out from qualifying for a mortgage in October as mortgage rates climbed higher. The impact is greater in expensive areas of the country and in markets that witnessed significant home price gains in recent years.”
Total sales were $32 million.
The average house was on the market for 68 days and there were 289 houses on the market.
Last year, 157 homes were sold in October for a median price of $190,000.
Total sales were $32.8 million.
The average house was on the market for 62 days and there were 177 houses available.
In 2020, 149 houses were sold for a median price of $168,000.
Total sales were $29.9 million.
The average home was on the market for 70 days and there were 206 available.
Devin Taylor, president-elect of the local realtor association, said, “The housing market has been trending down the last few months and, as expected, we saw another decline locally in units sold in October.”
He said, “The last two months have shown lower units sold than the previous year. And yet again, the value of homes sold continues to rise year over year. Time will tell, but home values are holding strong, a good sign for our home buying and selling market.”
Michelle Wiesman, the current president, said, “With the availability of inventory increasing, we are seeing a much more balanced market. October closed out with 289 active listings, the most we’ve seen in years.”
She said, “More inventory allows for a more diverse group of buyers, which creates more homeowners. This availability shift of inventory is a welcomed adjustment for those in the industry and the consumer.”
Nationally, Yun said, “Inventory levels are still tight, which is why some homes for sale are still receiving multiple offers. In October, 24% of homes received over the asking price. Conversely, homes sitting on the market for more than 120 days saw prices reduced by an average of 15.8%.”
The median price nationally was $379,100, up 6.6% from October 2021.
