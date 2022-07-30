After two years of record sales, the Owensboro real estate market has cooled slightly this summer.
The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association has reported two straight months of declining home sales.
But it says that prices are still holding steady.
Interest rates have been rising this summer because the Federal Reserve is trying to control inflation that has hit a 40-year high.
But Michelle Wiesman, association president, said, “It’s just evening out the market, which is a good thing. We’re getting more homes on the market, which is good for buyers.
“Prices haven’t dropped as much here as they have some places, although I expect some prices to drop. It’s been a crazy couple of years. We’re glad to see it starting to even out.”
The latest report shows 175 houses sold in June for a median price of $185,000.
That was a total of $37.7 million in sales.
The average home was on the market for only 58 days.
And there were 222 houses listed for sale.
In June 2021, local Realtors sold 193 houses for a median price of $174,000.
That came to a total of $38.1 million in sales.
The average home was on the market 57 days and there were 144 homes listed for sale.
But last month, sales, while lower than June 2021, were still well above the same month in 2020.
More from this section
That month, 171 houses were sold for a median price of $150,000.
Total sales were $31 million.
The average home was on the market for 81 days and there were 184 homes listed for sale.
‘Calmer environment’Wiesman said, “Typically, the summer months bring us higher units sold, but this year, we are seeing a calmer buying and selling environment.”
She said the 222 active listings on June 30 are the most in 18 months.
“More inventory allows for a more diverse group of buyers, which is always something to celebrate,” Wiesman said.
Business Insider said Friday, “Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced a 75-basis point hike to the federal funds rate. It also raised rates by this much in June, the first time it’s enacted such a large hike since 1994.”
Wiseman said, “It frightens buyers, but I don’t think it will affect the market.”
Business Insider said, “Average mortgage rates went down this week following two straight weeks of increases. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped to 5.3% from last week’s 5.54%, according to Freddie Mac.”
But it added, “They’re still up 2.5 percentage points year-over-year.”
CNET.com reported, “The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates four times this year, with more rate hikes expected before the year’s end. For new home buyers, this could translate to higher interest rates and steeper monthly mortgage payments, particularly if inflation remains high. For this reason, you may have better luck locking in a lower mortgage interest rate sooner rather than later.”
Devin Taylor, president-elect, said, “June showed another increase in average sales price, coming in 9% higher than last June. A solid home value is great not only for the seller, but for also the buyer in knowing their investment is secure.”
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.