The Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center and the Brio Apartment Homes in the same block are both under construction.
And they may be growing before they’re completed.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Commercial Services, which is doing both projects, said Wednesday that the company is in talks with the city to add a sixth floor to the hotel and increase the number of rooms to either 144 or 146 rather than the 121 originally planned.
The hotel, he said, should be open in September 2024.
Plans for the apartments originally called for six floors and 98 apartments.
Ray said the company is now looking at eight floors and 117 apartments.
The apartments should be ready in March 2025, he said.
Ray said Gulfstream is asking the city for an extension on the time limit for the construction of the project so it can create more rooms downtown.
“We’re cooking as hard as we can,” he said.
Plans for the hotel called for the bottom floors to be built with pre-cast concrete.
But last summer, Gulfstream’s supplier told the company that it would be 18 months before it could supply the needed concrete.
So, the project was re-designed to use structural steel instead of pre-cast concrete.
“It’s exciting, but the elongated construction period has cost the owners an incredible amount of money,” Ray said.
He said he talked with convention center officials and said they were confident that they could fill the additional rooms in the hotel.
“The need for more rooms is definitely there,” Ray said.
A parking garage is also planned for the block.
In the spring of 2022, Gulfstream announced plans for LUX, a multimillion-dollar apartment-retail project on the old Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram property at Fourth and Frederica streets.
Plans called for a four-to-five story complex with 100 to 150 apartments, 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a parking garage and a pool.
Ray said a timetable hasn’t yet been set for that project.
The hotel and apartments on Second Street will be “iconic and beautiful,” he said.
