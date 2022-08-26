After a 2 1/2-year absence, the Homeless Coalition of the Ohio Valley, formerly the Homeless Council, will be hosting its service fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 in the parking lot of Barret-Fisher Co., 1403 W. Second St.

“This is something that we used to do pre-COVID,” said Blaine Mathew, chairperson for the Homeless Coalition. “We would get out in the community and show off our resources and let people know that we’re there for them.”

