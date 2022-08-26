After a 2 1/2-year absence, the Homeless Coalition of the Ohio Valley, formerly the Homeless Council, will be hosting its service fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 in the parking lot of Barret-Fisher Co., 1403 W. Second St.
“This is something that we used to do pre-COVID,” said Blaine Mathew, chairperson for the Homeless Coalition. “We would get out in the community and show off our resources and let people know that we’re there for them.”
Services available on-site during the fair will include vouchers for haircuts, free cellphone service, case management for individuals and families from St. Benedict’s, health screenings by Audubon Area Community Care Clinic’s mobile unit and Passport Health Plan helping people sign up for health insurance.
Other entities that will be on-site to provide resources include Owensboro Regional Recovery, Owensboro Community and Technical College, Friends of Sinners, St. Benedict’s Emergency Shelter for Men and Women and Family Services, Audubon Area Community Services, OASIS, CrossRoads, Addiction Recovery Care (ARC), Owensboro Health, My Sister’s Keeper, Boulware Mission, the Help Office of Owensboro, Fresh Start for Women and The Center.
“(There are) organizations that can and will provide support when they need it most,” he said.
Free food and drinks will be available.
Mathew said that the fair typically takes place once a year at a central location, but there are hopes to expand on that in the future, particularly into areas that have a high population of people who are homeless.
“I (want) to meet people where they (are),” he said. “...I want to do it more times throughout the year. I want to do it at least twice a year, and I want to do it in a different location every time.”
Current plans include holding the event in about six months near the Colonel House Motel on Triplett Street.
Mathew wants people who may be struggling to know “they are not alone” and should not be ashamed to ask for help.
“I think as humans — speaking personally — we think we can do it all on our own and don’t want to give up that fight,” he said. “Sometimes, we need to lean on each other … and that’s OK. Everybody needs help sometimes.”
For more information, contact Mathew at 270-244-6550.
