The Homeless Council of the Ohio Valley recently canceled its annual resource fair, which was set for Feb. 25.
HCOV Chairman Dan Eaton sent an email to members of the council last week that said people in the organization’s new leadership roles had fallen behind and “would not be able to execute an event that would be worthwhile.”
The HCOV elects new leaders every December. They start their duties in January, which is generally the month the organization hosts its resource fair.
“There was a learning curve for some of us,” Eaton said.
Another wrinkle in the plans: In December, HCOV leaders reported the usual location — Settle Memorial United Methodist Church’s Renewal and Outreach Center — would be under renovation in January and was not available.
They pushed the event to February and started searching for another site. Eventually, the event was scheduled to take place at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
Eaton said another good argument exists for canceling this year’s resource fair. The Center, a hub that provides at-risk families with multiple services in one setting, opened in November. It hosts resource days twice a month.
“They are doing a fantastic job at The Center,” he said.
The Center’s success may change the way the HCOV approaches future resource fairs, Eaton said.
Besides, he prefers the HCOV’s event to be conducted in January during the K-Count, when state housing officials try to count homeless residents.
In the past, the HCOV’s resource fair provided haircuts, showers, clothing, eye exams, general checkups, employment and education information, access to various service providers, backpacks and a meal.
HCOV members will begin work immediately on the 2021 resource fair, Eaton said. He set the date for Jan. 27, 2021. That way, many months of work will be completed by the time new council leaders are elected in December.
