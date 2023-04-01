Travis Owsley’s Beverly’s Hearty Slice nonprofit has been feeding the hungry in Owensboro for nearly three years.
And this year, the organization is doing more than just feeding their bodies.
Next week, it will be feeding their spirits as well.
Owsley said Beverly’s Hearty Slice is collaborating with Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Downtown Owensboro/Waterfront and Lure Seafood and Grille to give six homeless families a one-night stay “at a beautiful upscale hotel with the downtown scenery with a pool and hot tub” and dinner at an upscale restaurant.
They have the option of dining in their rooms or at a private table.
Owsley said Bitty Marie, a barber at Klutch, will give the families free haircuts and makeovers before the evening.
“I reached out to each of the homeless shelters and asked them to give me names of families they recommended,” Owsley said.
Three families will enjoy the day and night on April 7 and the other three on April 8.
Owsley said he’ll be surprising the families soon.
He said the hotel will offer the families a free breakfast on the day they check in and again on the day they check out.
It will also give them a gift bag.
Little Caesars will provide lunch on the day they check in.
“This will be an experience they will never forget,” Owsley said.
“If there are any other businesses or barbers that would like to help or provide something for these families, please feel free to reach out,” he said. “I pray with the help of funds we could host more families next year.”
Beverly’s Hearty Slice will be feeding people from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 7 at Kendall-Perkins Park, Rolling Heights and the Dugan Best Recreation Center.
Free basketballs and footballs will be available for children.
Owsley said the organization will also be helping register people to vote.
“A lot of people don’t have transportation to go to register,” he said. “We want to help them.”
A voter registration drive last fall signed up around 30 people, Owsley said.
Everyone who attends receives free pizza from Little Caesars, along with bottles of water and hygiene products.
Earlier this year, the organization helped 80 families with $50 OMU vouchers to help with heating bills and gave 100 $25 gift cards for Walmart to help people with groceries.
Owsley started the organization in 2020 during the pandemic to honor his mother, Beverly Slaughter, who died at age 58 in 2018.
“When she cooked a big meal, she would always invite people in from off the street to eat,” Owsley said.
He said he started the project because “too many were dying from drugs and violence. I wanted to spread hope and inspire others.”
The organization’s mission statement says it is to spread positivity, celebrate diversity and provide hope through serving the community.
