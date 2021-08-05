The Community Collaborative Regional Leadership Team is hosting a homeless outreach event Thursday, Aug. 5 to help provide resources for those experiencing homelessness or in need of assistance.
The event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at St. Stephen Cathedral, 610 Locust St.
Charlotte Statts, Daniel Pitino Shelter community organizer, said the group is dedicated to creating a collaboration with the seven-county region of the Green River Area Development District to rethink and end homelessness.
Statts said the group is holding the “Community Collaborative Homeless Outreach Event’’ Thursday to help provide individuals with information related to rapid rehousing and homeless prevention in response to the end of the moratorium on evictions.
“The mandate on the evictions has expired and we just want to get the word out about what is going on in our seven GRADD counties with homelessness,” she said. “The population is hopefully not going to rise too high, but there may be people that have never been homeless before (and may become homeless) due to evictions and we want people to get information.”
The event will also include information on emergency overnight shelters from St. Benedict’s Shelter and CrossRoads to Hope Shelter.
The shelters will also be able to provide information about rent and utility assistance, Statts said.
Other organizations that will be available at the event include the Veteran’s Administration, SafeLink Wireless, the Help Office, Kentucky Works, New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services, Matthew’s Table and more.
The Audubon Area Community Care Clinic will also be available with its Mobile Medical Clinic to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Help Office will offer assistance for obtaining identification for those who do not have any and SafeLink will be providing free cell phones.
All services are available on a first come-first served basis while supplies last.
Statts said the team plans on working with each county within the GRADD region to hold an event in each community.
The idea, she said, is to be able to share and optimize each community’s available resources to combat homelessness.
“We’re all coming together, the shelters and the other GRADD counties … to try to reach out to the communities,” she said. “We’re just trying to get the word out that there are resources for them and help them to not have to live on the streets.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
