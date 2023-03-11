Ah, honesty.
It’s that thing we all claim we want — until we get it.
Kids are the masters of telling the truth. Their words might not set you free, but they can be pretty hilarious at times.
I was going through a stack of old letters in my keepsake box a couple of weeks ago, and came across a note written to me by my oldest son, who was probably about 9 years old at the time. He was letting me know he was running away from home … and had addressed his note “To the Worst Cook.”
I can only assume this note was written following yet another meal of “Shipwreck,” a dish that involved dumping ground beef, beans and diced onions into a pan and baking it all together. Don’t listen to anything my kids tell you; it was great, but maybe I’d served it once too often.
Well, Larry Joe didn’t run away after all, or if he did, he didn’t stay gone long. Within just a few years, however, he had taken over the responsibility of cooking for the family, a deal that yielded the best meals of my life.
Another example of kid honesty occurred during the pandemic of 2020, which I seized as an opportunity to stop coloring my hair, since I was working from home and saw nobody for weeks at a time except for my dog, who doesn’t care what I look like. By the time I was able to see my grandson Zeke in person again, my hair was almost completely white.
He stared at me for a long time, I guess trying to figure out if I was still the same Granma he’d known before the shutdown.
“How do you like my hair, Zeke?” I asked with an encouraging smile.
He gazed at me intently, then said, “Your hair looks like cobwebs.”
More from this section
Turns out that was a compliment … and one of the best ones I’ve ever received.
When you’ve got grandkids, the honesty just keeps on coming.
My daughter Beth stopped by the other night with her kids. They zoomed immediately toward my stash of games and activities — none of which plug in or use batteries or light up or make noise.
We started the evening with a checkers tournament (which I won, by the way), but then Briley found a deck of Old Maid cards and immediately suggested a game.
Brody frowned at the cards in his hand, searching for matches.
I noticed his rather grumpy expression, so tossed out a cheery inquiry: “Everyone doing all right?”
“Yes,” he replied, “but I know Granma is gonna win, because she’s already an old maid.”
As a matter of fact, I did end up with the Old Maid, which means I lost. Or maybe I won, depending on how you look at it.
Not bad, for an old maid with cobwebby hair who is the worst cook — and loves her honest grandkids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.