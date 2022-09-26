Sunday afternoon brought families and community members together in honor of Owensboro’s first recognized Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Smothers Park.
American Gold Star Mothers is a national nonprofit organization formed in June 1928 after World War I. It was created to provide support for mothers who lost children in combat before it became inclusive for any mother to join who had lost a child during combat or who died from an injury or illness while serving.
Gold Star Mother’s Day became recognized nationally on June 23, 1936, as the last Sunday in September, before President Barack Obama amended the day in 2011 to include the entire family.
Cathy Mullins, a Gold Star mother who lost her son, SPC Brandon Scott Mullins, while he was serving in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan in 2011, was happy to see the dedication make its way locally.
“It’s very special,” she said. “... As a teacher, I love to teach about this; this is a big deal for me (to share) the stories and that freedom is not free.
“We hear that phrase, but to be able to put a face to a name in the local community is a big deal.”
Brandi Clouse was in attendance to pay tribute to her late husband, retired SSG Robert Clouse, Jr. of the United States Army National Guard, who died Feb. 8, 2020.
Clouse finds it “wonderful” to be able to recognize those who have served in any way possible and those still active, such as her 19-year old son Caden Clouse, who is in the U.S. Navy and stationed in Japan.
“... Just any time that we can come out and remember them and say their names and to honor what they’ve given to this country is always a blessing,” she said. “We have to continue to remember our fallen heroes and then also our military that are still serving today.”
Pam Smith-Wright, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organization, said celebrating this event is just as pivotal as the other dedications that occur throughout the year.
“This one is real important because of the fact that these are people who have made the ultimate sacrifice and given their lives to this country” she said, “and we’re recognizing their families because they, too, have lost a great deal in losing their loved ones and especially the way that they’ve lost them.”
Smith-Wright, who recently lost her husband Eugene Wright, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who served in Vietnam, finds the day significant, as not all families have the opportunity to see their loved ones after they depart for duty.
“...(Eugene) was able to come home, and we’re thankful for that,” she said, “...but so many of them don’t come home; so that’s why it’s important for us to remember.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.