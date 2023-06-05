The city of Owensboro continued its celebrations for Kentucky Motorsports Week on Sunday with NASCAR Day at The Lot off Fourth Street.

Racing enthusiasts and motorsports fans were welcomed out to enjoy food and games along with a watch party for the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 — a 240-lap, 300-mile race part of the NASCAR Cup Series that took place at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois — less than 15 minutes away from St. Louis and a three-hour trip from the heart of Owensboro.

