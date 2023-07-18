Jody Hulsey and Emmy Woosley teamed up with artist Sarah Truman to create, “Of Life: The Rollercoaster,” based on the art of an 8-year-old girl at Girls Inc.
The book is an adaptation of a poem that was written in 2018 by Hulsey.
“At the time I was serving as the president of the board, and I stopped by for a visit, and the executive director said, ‘hey, you’ve got to come see this,’ and introduced me to this little girl that just made this work of art.”
The girl used multi-colored construction paper to create a 3D rollercoaster model, with each color representing different emotions.
“I was really struck by that experience,” Hulsey said. “Something I noticed was that her rollercoaster started on the color purple, which she said meant everything was going to be OK.”
The paper rollercoaster ended on purple as well, meaning, to him, that the use of purple meant that the girl was an optimist, and despite life being characterized as a rollercoaster, with several different colors representing different emotions, everything would be alright.
“I thought the idea was genius,” Hulsey said. “For her to not only use the colors to describe her emotions, but the fact that it’s represented as a rollercoaster. That’s something we can all relate to; the ups and downs, the twists and turns, sometimes it goes really fast, sometimes really slow, and I just thought the whole creative experience was ingenious, and then I was also struck by her joy and her enthusiasm as she shared that with me.”
This experience with the girl had inspired Hulsey to write a poem, which, after being shared with Emmy Woosley, had been adapted into the book.
“At the time, Jody and I were working on a production of ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,’ which was for Theatre Workshop and it had 60 adults and kids in the cast,” Woosley said. “Again, it’s around Christmastime, we’re with all these children, and he shares this poem with me backstage, and it’s this story about this incredibly insightful, shy, 8-year-old girl from Girls Inc. And you’re just surrounded in that moment with children and hearing about such an inspiring little girl; it just felt right and it felt like something that needed to get done.”
They had worked together in the past on the board for Theatre Workshop, working on a play together, with Woosley volunteering with Girls Inc. several times, with this having been her first time working on a book.
“It’s really just trusting the process,” Woosley said. “I was coming at things from this concept of creating a children’s book, and I was taking some of the poem aspects that Jody had written, and adding to them to flesh them out a bit, and storyboarding them.”
Woosley said she was able to use her background in theater to create the storyboard, particularly with the process of incorporating the story and visuals.
After creating a storyboard, they brought on Sarah Truman, a local illustrator, whose art encapsulated the spirit of the book.
“Sarah did this beautiful mix of watercolor and digital art,” Woosley said. “It adds this softness and richness to the story. And it’s just incredibly optimistic.”
The writing process for the book started in 2018, starting with the poem, and expanding when he presented it to Woosley.
“She had never created a storyboard before, so this was the first time,” Hulsey said. “The next step was finding the illustrator, then we had COVID too. So, that disrupted a lot of stuff, and it was kind of hanging there as something we have to do.”
Despite the disruptions with the pandemic, and several other delays, they had managed to complete the book, with the recurring theme that they wanted to complete the project, Woosley said.
“This whole process has been more about allowing, being patient, but also persistent, and ensuring that when we were ready to go, it was a quality product that everyone could be proud of,” Hulsey said.
After the artwork was created, Hulsey used Canva, an online graphic design program, to create the book. Hulsey had used BookBaby to publish books in the past, and had used the service again to publish the new book.
“The colors are just fantastic,” Hulsey said. “There are colors used in the poem and in the book, and I mentioned the purple, pink and blue, and Sarah really brought that to life in the images of the rollercoaster and the skies and the setting. But the character, Evely, just radiates with joy.”
Despite the book’s intended age range of 4-9-years old, Hulsey has found that its message resonates with people of all ages.
“What we’re finding is that, it’s just a story about optimism and hope, and parents, as they read it, find that it speaks to them as well,” Hulsey said. “There’s a target age range because of the style of book, but it’s a message that seems to resonate with everyone.”
Hulsey’s hope is that the book helps to instill a sense of optimism, a sense of moving toward self-awareness with their feelings and emotions, and a sense of diversity with connection with others in the readers.
“Girls Inc., I believe, is one of the greatest value (additions) to our community in Owensboro and Daviess County,” Hulsey said. “I was constantly amazed by the staff, the quality of programming that they would put together for the girls. As an operation, I was just blessed to be a part of that.”
The mission of Girls Inc. is to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold, with a nod to that mission in the poem and in the book, Hulsey said.
“Even when we were doing our unveiling, I think it was a little awkward at first, but as we stood there longer and as we talked, and as they looked through the book and saw these beautiful bookmarks that we have,” Woosley said. “I think she really started to get a sense of confidence in herself, and that she had done something really special. (...) Her family was really touched as well.”
Hulsey and Woosley will be signing books on Saturday, July 29, at Kidstop Children’s Boutique at 2660 Frederica St, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. reading at the Daviess County Public Library the same day. A second reading on Aug. 1 is planned for 3 p.m. at DCPL.
Signed and unsigned copies of the books can be purchased at Windy Hollow Biscuit House at 630 Emory Dr, Julep at 2738 Frederica St., and Kidstop, and can be purchased online at Amazon, and at Barnes & Noble.
