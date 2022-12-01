Students at Kentucky Wesleyan College had the opportunity to give children holiday cheer on Wednesday.
Dance Purple, a committee on the campus, set up in Smith Lounge, located in the Winchester Center, for anyone to create holiday cards for children in hospitals.
Jillian Higdon, president of Dance Purple, said the committee is the college’s take on the University of Kentucky’s Dance Blue.
“Dance Blue is a big 24-hour dance marathon organization that raises money throughout the whole year for pediatric cancer research,” she said.
Higdon said the goal of KWC’s Dance Purple is the same — raising money for children battling cancer.
This year Dance Purple decided to begin writing cards to children who will be spending their holidays in a hospital.
“We wanted to do something like this because we work with pediatric cancer research and a lot of the kids are in the hospital so we thought it would be cool to create cards ... and send them while they’re in the hospital for the holidays,” Higdon said.
Higdon said the hope is that the cards will brighten the day of the children who receive them.
Wednesday was the only day the committee set up because they were not expecting very many people, Higdon said. However, approximately 20 students stopped in to make cards.
“We wanted to do it before finals and our last week is next week,” she said. “Over the break, I am going to send them out.”
Higdon said she is looking into sending the cards to Vanderbilt Children’s University Pediatrics in Nashville.
This is something Dance Purple is looking to continue, adding more holidays to the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.