OWENWS-12-01-22 KWC CARDS

Kentucky Wesleyan College students Lauren Troutman, from left, Anjali Devi and Laura Pendley create holiday cards for children in hospitals Wednesday in the lobby of the Smith Lounge at the Winchester Center.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Students at Kentucky Wesleyan College had the opportunity to give children holiday cheer on Wednesday.

Dance Purple, a committee on the campus, set up in Smith Lounge, located in the Winchester Center, for anyone to create holiday cards for children in hospitals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.