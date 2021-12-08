Hospice of Ohio County held its annual “Hope for the Holidays” event Tuesday evening at Beaver Dam City Park to honor hospice patients lost this year as well as others who have passed away.
Although COVID-19 kept Hospice of Ohio County from holding the annual event as it normally would with a dinner for families grieving lost loved ones, the organization felt it still needed to show families support during the holiday season, according to Director Julie Shaffer.
Hospice of Ohio County, a division of Ohio County Healthcare, has cared for more than 2,000 patients at the end of life stage since it was organized in 1989, providing bereavement support and aftercare for patient families, among other services.
The “Hope for the Holidays” event was held as a drive-in memorial program with music and words of encouragement and hope.
Attendees were able to tune into the service with their car radio and fill out an ornament to be hung on the memorial Christmas tree displayed at the park.
Hospice staff hung 96 bells in memory of the individuals who the organization served during their final days throughout the past year.
The service, Shaffer said, was meant to let families know they are still cared for and have a community of support around them.
“It’s really hard,” she said. “You want to remember them and you want to have a way to still celebrate the holidays but in a way that keeps them there in spirit. This is a good way to get together and see that there’s other people who are also grieving and that you’re not alone.”
Cece Robinson, OCH director of community relations, said the service is a way for hospice to provide a safe space for grieving during the holidays, a time that can feel very isolating for individuals who have lost loved ones.
“Ohio County Healthcare recognizes that the holidays can be very challenging for those who are grieving,” she said. “In a spirit where the world all seems to be merry and bright, we wanted to provide a safe space for them to come and honor their loved ones and know it’s OK to be sad and that they’re not alone or isolated in their grief. They have a community that supports them.”
Shelly Tichenor, an attendee at the services, said she was there to honor her mother whom she lost in March this year.
“It just warms my heart to be able to honor the people who have passed on. It’s a tribute to them and their life,” she said.
Tichenor said she is also a nurse with hospice and noted that the service each year is a safe place for families to grieve alongside hospice staff that may have helped to care for loved ones of those families and have developed their own special bond with families and individuals they cared for.
The “Memory Tree” will be lit up throughout the month of December at Beaver Dam Park. Ornaments will also be available for anyone who wishes to personalize one to hang on the tree in remembrance of a loved one.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
