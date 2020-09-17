Summer is almost gone.
Just five more days.
And the weathermen are already talking about a low in the upper 40s on Sunday.
We don’t really celebrate the changes of seasons these days like people used to.
Guess that’s because we’ve gotten away from the land and the cycles of nature.
And most of us don’t think in terms of harvests these days.
But there was a time when most people lived on the land.
And harvests were a very important part of life.
So, people used festivals to mark the changes of seasons.
Our closest thing to a fall festival in Owensboro is the Apple Festival at Reid’s Orchard each October.
But the pandemic squelched that this year.
In ancient Greece, they celebrated Oschophoria — a fall festival that marked the harvesting of grapes for wine.
In the 1700s, the Bavarians created Oktoberfest — a time of feasting and drinking.
China celebrated family unity on the night of the Harvest Moon.
Pagans called their festival Second Harvest.
It was a time to give thanks for the summer and pay respects to the approaching cold and darkness that lay ahead.
Every season had its superstitions.
There was one — of particular interest this year — that said if you catch a red or gold leaf falling from a tree, you’ll be free of colds for the next year.
So keep an eye out for those leaves this fall.
A similar superstition says that for every leaf you catch, you will have one lucky month in the coming year.
We could all use a few of those months after this year.
Soon leaves will be changing colors.
Sunday drives to look at them will offer something free and safe to do.
That’s the positive way to think.
But thoughts of having to rake all those leaves will always crowd in.
Anyway, time to start thinking of sweaters, crisp nights, bonfires and all the other trimmings of autumn, which was named for the Roman goddess of the harvest.
May you catch a red or gold leaf this year.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
