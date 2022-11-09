I wish I could tell you who said it, but last week I read that someone — someone famous — said he thought having a favorite football team was one of the best life lessons there is. It was a Brit who said it, so when I write football, I mean soccer.

Loving a football team is a large life lesson in losing. It teaches us about disappointment.

