A teacher at Hopkins County Central High School who is accused of sexually abusing a minor was arrested Monday at the Hopkins County Board of Education.
James P. Larson, 55, who is listed as a health teacher at HCCHS, was charged with sexual abuse of a juvenile and transported to the Hopkins County Detention Center.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by school board officials last Thursday, in reference to an incident that allegedly occurred on Wednesday, according to a HCSO report. Details of the incident were not released, but the report states that the investigation is ongoing.
The Hopkins County school district released a statement that read: “Hopkins County Schools’ number one priority is the safety of our students and staff. Due to the confidentiality of personnel situations, we cannot comment on specific incidents and investigations. But, as required by law, Hopkins County Schools does and will continue to immediately report all suspected incidents of child abuse, neglect, dependency, and any potential criminal activity that comes to the attention of our administration. This matter has been turned over to law enforcement.”
