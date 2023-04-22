The Hopkins County School Board voted to join nationwide litigation against social media companies for their negative influence on students’ mental health.
Keith Cartwright, the school board attorney, said the litigation is against social media companies like YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram.
“The problems caused by social media is harmful to the mental, behavioral, and emotional health associated with the different problems we have had,” he said. “Mental health is becoming more of a topic and schools are attributing that to social media.”
The goal is to receive some compensation from appropriate parties to help the school district care for the mental health of its students.
Cartwright said this litigation is similar to the Juul litigation in that the school district would be part of a larger group. Where the trial will take place has not been determined, but can happen anywhere in the United States.
The school board authorized Ronald Johnson, from Hendy Johnson Vaughn & Emery, out of Louisville, to act as attorney for the school district. This is the same law firm that is handling litigation against Juul for the school district.
The Employee of the Year nominations for the 2022-2023 school year is open. The school district accepts nominations for Teacher of the Year, Administrator of the Year, Classified Support Services, Facilities Management, Food Service, Transportation, Secretary of the Year, and Central Office Employee of the Year.
“We do this every year, and it is something we recognize in our Team Hopkins Day for the following year,” said Smith.
In other news, the school board:
approved a reimbursement resolution for the auxiliary gyms at North and Central.
received a donation of 9/11 Freedom Flags on behalf of the school district and several elementary and middle schools in the county from the American Legion Auxiliary Uni 6.
approved KETS invoice payments to Alpha Technologies for $18,975 for a cabling project at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
approved invoice payments to A&K Construction for $304,343 for construction on the new Hanson Elementary School and to Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects for $154,823.84 for services on the new high school auxiliary gyms.
approved the 2023-2024 Hopkins County Schools Technologies Plan.
approved a lease agreement with Tri-State Mailing Systems, Inc. for a postage machine at North.
approved to accept the KETS School Facilities Construction Commission second offer for assistance for the 20-23 school in the amount of $55,470.51.
approved to revise the job description for school-based mental health therapist.
approved emergency, adjunct instructors, and substitute teachers for the 2023=2024 school year.
approved a service contract with several vendors for the 2023-2024 school year.
approved a memorandum of understanding with School Smiles Group, Inc. and Light of Chance (Breathe) Program.
approved construction documents for the Hopkins County Central High School fire pump.
approved to bid the primary bank depository services for the 2023-2024 school year.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Hopkins County School Board will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1 at the Central Administration Office.
