My days pass in easy sloth, waiting for a package to arrive, waiting for someone to bring my nephew by, waiting for those two Bobcats™️ sitting in front of my house to tear up my backyard. But then a text from my pal, Lora, and all that changed, at least for one day.
You know Lora. You find her in these pages every Saturday, and she seems to know everyone and everything going on in this town.
She asked if I would be interested in serving as a tour guide for some people, on some bus, but just around downtown Owensboro, and we will meet at the boat ramp in English Park.
Of course, she was succinct and clear, but this is how I heard it. Because I don’t listen. And something about a riverboat. Oh, yes. The American Empress riverboat will be docked there, waiting to disembark passengers for a tour of Downtown Owensboro. And I will get a seat up front and a microphone. Sold.
I showed up last week on the most beautiful June day, like almost all the June days this year, and after a quick briefing we waited on the bank while the paddle wheeler stretched out along the shore. I reviewed the script Lora gave me, and I was grateful for the help.
The American Queen Voyages group offers river tours all through the Midwest, and this is one of them. They stop at various sites and offer events and tours of the cities where they dock. This is coordinated with the Owensboro/Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and they were my employer for the day.
Think about Hop On-Hop Off bus tours in big cities. Buses make a loop every 15 minutes and you get on and then hop off at a place that looks interesting, stay as long as you want and catch another bus that will take you to the next stop.
We started the tour talking about bourbon, what makes it bourbon, the history of bourbon-making in Daviess County and the time the rick houses caught fire when my mother was a child, and how it looked like the river was burning, so much bourbon has spilled into the Ohio.
More from this section
This story may be apocryphal. I don’t know, and I don’t care. I was nervous that first loop we took, and I talked so fast I ran out of Lora’s material. Our first stop was the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens, where the daylilies were at their finest and everything else was, too. This was a popular stop. When they hopped back on a loop or two later, our guests spoke about the serenity of the gardens, the birdsong, how informed and friendly the volunteers were.
Then, St. Stephen’s Cathedral and the history of that, which I was just learning about. As we left St. Stephen’s I mentioned the Lessons and Carols program each Christmas, performed there by Kentucky Wesleyan College and how it is the best, and maybe the only, way to begin the hectic yuletide season.
The quick trip to the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art gave me a chance to speak about the restored stained glass windows and how the faces of the saints look like the artisans who created them. On to Smothers Park and the war memorial, and the last stop, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
At every stop, nothing but compliments from our guests for the young musicians they watched practicing Ralph Stanley songs and the impressive war memorial. The Australians along liked everything and everybody, and that is part of their charm, wherever in the world you meet them.
A young couple from Ukraine and Belarus sat holding hands as we chatted a bit about the shared places we have been in Ukraine. A couple from Tennessee wanted to talk about Fountain City when I said my friend, Marianne, grew up there. Cas Walker and Dolly Parton dominated our chat.
I eased into my own kind of patter, little anecdotes tossed about, but it seemed I couldn’t talk about almost any of our best places without mentioning volunteers and our generous corporate neighbors. Think about that for a minute. A town this size having an exceptional art museum, a symphony orchestra and Broadway shows. This festival town, where we celebrate apples and barbecue, bluegrass and the Blue Angels, and ourselves at Friday after Five, every week during the summer.
I hope they ask me back. What fun to share our town with others. So much better than perfecting sloth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.