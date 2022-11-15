HOPPY MOLLY PIC 1

Molly Eric, co-owner of Hoppy Molly, LLC, a mobile alcohol beverage company, stands outside the trailer on Thursday, Oct. 27, inside the business’ warehouse in Owensboro.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | McLean County News

Heath and Molly Eric of Rumsey, husband and wife and co-owners of the concert management company The Eric Group, have been able to make a stamp on the local entertainment scene, taking on clients and organizations like the Beaver Dam Amphitheater, Friday After 5 and the City of Owensboro and getting to work with acts such as The Beach Boys and the late John Prine.

But in 2019, they expanded into another business venture when they founded Hoppy Molly, LLC, a mobile alcohol beverage entity, as a “solution to a problem.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.