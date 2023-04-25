Hops on the Ohio, which has become known as one of Owensboro’s biggest beer festivals, will return Aug. 12 at the Owensboro Convention Center.
This will mark the first time the event will be held at a location other than the RiverPark Center.
The festival, which typically sees a large collection of Kentucky’s finest beers and breweries, will “still have a stunning view of the Ohio River for festival-goers to observe as they imbibe,” said co-founder Cody Anderson in a release.
“We’re super excited to be offering the festival in a new space this year. ... It’s going to give us the ability to really amp up the event on all levels.”
Breweries and local businesses interested in being a part of the festival can contact Anderson or co-founder Matt Holderfield for more information at facebook.com/HopsontheOhioFest.
Tickets are anticipated to go on sale in late spring.
