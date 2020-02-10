Bush returning headliner
Chris Thile’s NPR show “Live from Here,” Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, The Devil Makes Three and Sam Bush will headline the 2020 ROMP festival June 24-27 at Yellow Creek Park.
The lineup also includes We Banjo 3, Mandolin Orange, Dan Tyminski, Town Mountain, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (winners of the 2020 Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album), Balsam Range, Front Country, Trout Steak Revival, Blue Highway, The Price Sisters and Giri & Uma Peters.
Carly Smith, ROMP’s marketing director, said more acts will be announced soon.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, which produces the festival, said, “ROMP is all about the music, and I could not be more pleased with the lineup for 2020.”
He said, “We like to keep it fresh, so Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, The Devil Makes 3 and Mandolin Orange all make their debut at ROMP. At the same time, festival favorites like Sam Bush, We Banjo 3, Dan Tyminski and recent Grammy winner Michael Cleveland remind all ROMP fans why we love the festival so much and keep returning each year.”
Joslin said, “The Price Sisters as well as Giri & Uma Peters provide a glimpse into the future of this music. And top it off with a national broadcast of ‘Live From Here with Chris Thile’ and we get to the essence of ROMP. It’s an experience.”
Hornsby is a singer-songwriter and pianist who’s at home in classical, jazz, bluegrass, folk, Motown, gospel, rock, blues and jam band traditions.
He’s won three Grammys including Best Bluegrass Album in 1990.
That created a lot of controversy with traditionalists who argued that a piano is not a bluegrass instrument.
But Hornsby and Ricky Skaggs teamed on “Darlin’ Cory,” a track on the “Big Mon” tribute album for Bill Monroe in 2000, and recorded “Ricky Skaggs & Bruce Hornsby,” a bluegrass album in 2007.
The Devil Makes Three, which began attracting attention with its debut album in 2002, describes its music as “rooted in troubadour traditions of wandering folk, Delta blues, whiskey-soaked ragtime and reckless rock ‘n’ roll.”
Bush, a Bowling Green native who is known as the “Father of Newgrass,” has headlined ROMP several times in the past.
Thile will bring his National Public Radio show to ROMP on June 25.
He hasn’t announced the guest lineup for the radio show yet.
Joslin said having “Live From Here” at ROMP “signals that ROMP transcends the local and regional area. It’s truly a national event.”
The two-hour radio show is regularly heard by 2.6 million listeners each week on nearly 600 public radio stations, online and on the American Forces Networks, SiriusXM Radio, Radio New Zealand and KPRG in Guam.
ROMP crowds have topped 27,000 people from 38 states and six countries over the four-day event in recent years.
Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 10, at rompfest.ticketleap.com/romp-2020/.
Four-day tickets are available for $165.
VIP tickets are $415. They include catered meals, air-conditioned restrooms and prime stage views.
Onsite tent and RV camping passes are also available.
Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.
Prices increase on Feb. 18.
