HorseFeathers opening first retail store Friday

One of Owensboro’s best-kept secrets will go public on Friday.
Chelsea Farmer created HorseFeathers Gifts in 2009 as an online-only business.
By this year, the business was selling thousands of items of jewelry and other gifts in more than 55 countries.
And Friday, Farmer will open her flagship store in the old Sturdy Hinge location on Daviess Street across from the RiverPark Center.
She said she moved her studio into the second floor of the old McAtee Building last August and was planning to open the store there.
And then the Sturdy Hinge moved to Preservation Station in West Louisville.
So, Farmer is moving everything into that location.
She and four employees design their own jewelry, apparel, glassware with inspirational messages, gift boxes, hair accessories and more.
The company’s website says HorseFeathers designed an exclusive collection of pearl jewelry to be worn by Paula Deen during press events and photo shoots.
“We were already looking to expand,” Farmer said. “We needed more space and then this opened up.”
At first, she plans to have the store open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
“I always put an ‘ish’ on the time,” Farmer said.
The store may stay open a little longer if there are people shopping, she said.
HorseFeathers also sells do-it-yourself jewelry supplies like beads.
Early on in the pandemic, Farmer created online workshops for those interested in making their own jewelry.
In August, she plans to begin offering live workshops in her new studio for groups of six or fewer.
Farmer said she launches a new line of jewelry every Friday online and sells out within 20 minutes.
“We love downtown,” she said. “We like walking to the restaurants and walking along the river.”
During the pandemic, Farmer said, she and her staff are “making jewelry and raising kids.”
The new studio is visible from Daviess Street, she said, and people can look in and watch jewelry being made.
The store’s name, by the way, comes from an expression her grandmother used to use.
It has several definitions including “nonsense.”
But to Farmer, it means “randomness,” as in all the items the business offers.
Farmer, a graduate of the Gemological Institute of America, left her office job in 2009 during the depths of the Great Recession and launched her new business.
So, it’s only fitting that she open her first retail store during another recession.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
