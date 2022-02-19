Although new COVID-19 cases have continued declining in the community, people should not get too comfortable being out and about without preventative measures in place, according to Clay Horton, public health director for the Green River District Health Department.
Case numbers have dropped again since earlier this week, with 331 new cases reported in the region between Feb. 15-17, 191 of which were reported in Daviess County.
Of that total regional number, 181 cases occurred more than two weeks ago, but were not previously reported to the health department.
The case numbers are a far cry from peak numbers at the height of the omicron surge just less than a month ago at 2,533 new cases regionally, reported on Jan. 28, and the highest reported locally throughout the entirety of the pandemic.
However, with incidence rates still well above a critical rate of spread, Horton said it is too early to get comfortable.
“Even though our case rates have declined significantly, they are still very high,” he said. “Rates are comparable to early-October when the delta wave first started to decline.”
In the seven-county region, the average number of new daily cases was reported at 124 with an incidence rate of 50.52 new daily cases on average in Daviess County per a population of 100,000.
Counties are considered at a critical rate of spread with an incidence rate of 25 or more.
While the community is continuing to see a downward trend, it is not quite out of the danger zone just yet, Horton said.
“We need to see them get much lower,” he said. “We are still hopeful that we will see that over the next three or four weeks, but it is still too early to abandon caution even though you can see a lot of people already have.”
The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are also on the decline, according to reports from Owensboro Health.
There were 34 COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the healthcare’s three facilities, eight in critical care and five on ventilators.
Of those, 29 were housed at OH Regional Hospital.
Of those total patients in all three facilities, six were fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Only one has received a booster shot.
All patients in critical care were unvaccinated.
“The majority of (vaccinated) patients hospitalized at (OHRH) for COVID-19 are overdue for a vaccine booster, which offers better protection against severe illness and death,” OH stated. “If you received your vaccine more than five months ago, now is the time to be boosted.”
To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Vaccines are available to anyone ages 5 and older, with 5-11-year-olds receiving a smaller dose than those ages 12 and older.
Anyone ages 12 and older who has been fully vaccinated for at least six months with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible for a booster. Anyone ages 18 or older who has been vaccinated at least two months by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also eligible for a booster dose.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
