The director of the Green River District Health Department said Tuesday that the region is at a “critical point” in the spread of COVID-19 and told businesses to take necessary steps to keep workers safe during the ongoing pandemic.
Health department Director Clay Horton answered questions about COVID-19 prevention during a Tuesday webinar hosted by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce. On Tuesday, the health department reported 129 new cases of the disease in the region, along with five deaths.
The county is considered a “red zone” for COVID-19 cases, which the state defines as a county with an average of 25 or more new cases daily over a seven day period. Daviess County averages 50 to 60 cases daily, using the state’s measurement, Horton said.
“The entire region is seeing similar rates of spread,” Horton said.
Health officials believe there are many more cases than are being uncovered by testing, Horton said, adding that testing is getting “10 to 20% of the actual cases.”
“What we are seeing in our surveillance is the tip of the iceberg,” he said.
The growing number of cases has slowed test results and even delivery of test kits to labs, Horton said. If people do test positive, they should immediately isolate and also try to identify at-risk close contacts, who are those who have been in close proximity to the positive person for 15 minutes or more.
High-risk contacts are asked to quarantine for 14 days. Horton said the virus might not be detectable immediately, so a high-risk person in quarantine should wait four to seven days before being tested. A negative test doesn’t always mean a person doesn’t have the coronavirus, Hortons said.
“If you think you’ve had a high-risk exposure and you have tested negative, you still have to quarantine for 14 days,” Horton said.
When asked if businesses should pay employees who are forced to quarantine, Horton said the health department pays workers in quarantine.
“We would encourage it,” Horton said.
“What we don’t want is to pressure people to come to work” out of financial hardship when they should be in quarantine, Horton said.
Chamber President and CEO Candance Castlen Brake said the federal CARES Act provides some compensation, such as tax credits, for businesses that pay workers in quarantine.
The general guidelines are that people should wear face masks when in public and should maintain a distance of at least six feet. People who work together in the same office should wear face masks at work, even if they are more than six feet apart, Horton said.
“We are mixing with other people, there is a potential for spread,” Horton said. “Everyone should have a mask on … Whether the public is present or not. Any time you have the workforce together you should have your mask on.”
While 53% of new COVID cases came through household members, “the second-highest category was work,” Horton said.
Employers with a positive COVID-19 case in their business should try to identify any at-risk contacts among the staff. COVID tests are available through multiple agencies, including the health department, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, urgent care centers, and Audubon Area Community Service’s health clinic.
When asked if businesses could cater food in offices if they met the state’s safety guidelines, Horton said that wasn’t advisable.
Attendance at indoor venues and event spaces is restricted, according to the administrative order Gov Andy Beshear issued last week.
“If it’s an indoor setting and a group of 25 … that would be a high-risk setting,” Horton said.
When asked what people should do if they feel unsafe at work, Horton said if they can’t get their concerns addressed with their employer, the state does investigate complaints. A business that isn’t taking precautions should be avoided, Horton said.
“Don’t patronize that business and let the person in charge know your decision and the reason behind it.”
