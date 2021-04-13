The Green River District Health Department reported just nine additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, but Public Health Director Clay Horton said the low number is likely a result of less reporting from testing sites over the weekend rather than a significant drop in cases.
Horton said it is not unusual to see fewer numbers being reported from the weekend.
“It could be that people aren’t going and getting tested over the weekend or the staffing at the doctors’ offices and the testing sites just haven’t filed the reports with us yet. We see that from time to time — we’ll have a slow weekend,” he said.
Horton said too much stock should not be placed in reported numbers on any given day. Rather, he said, it is the trend over an entire week that should be considered to have an idea of what case numbers actually look like.
“If you see a low number on Monday, wait before you get too excited because it could just be the anomaly of what was going on over the weekend with the testing sites,” he said.
While case numbers last week were somewhat lower than the week prior, Horton said he believes the region is still at a plateau.
“They’re not really dropping anymore — they’re pretty close to the same level over the last probably three or four weeks,” he said.
Additionally, he said, there is a concern for a potential rise in cases following spring break last week.
Horton said spring break could be part of the reason why reported case numbers were low Monday, as well, with many people likely being out of town.
“The next day or two will be a better gauge of what the trend is,” he said.
Of the nine confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Monday by GRDHD, eight were in Daviess County and one in Union County.
Last week, the Green River District saw an additional 138 reported COVID-19 cases. Five COVID-19-related deaths were reported from the seven-county region, one of which was reported from the state audit of death certificates.
There have been 21,014 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date. The districtwide total of recovered cases is now 18,893 (90%).
Eight reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 880 (4%) have required hospitalization.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
