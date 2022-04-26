Green River District Public Health Director Clay Horton provided district board members with an update on COVID-19 in the community, as well as future plans as the health district begins to look forward past the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Things are in a much better place than when we met back in January,” Horton said during the board’s quarterly meeting Monday.

While COVID-19 numbers are significantly down in the Green River District, Horton said it does not mean the virus has gone away for good.

“We don’t think COVID-19 is over forever,” he said. “We think that we will have more work to do in terms of response, but we have a very good break right now.”

Horton said officials with the health district will use that break to plan and prepare for what it needs in regards to rebuilding staffing numbers as well as how fresh and capable everyone is feeling.

“I think a lot of our staff are feeling a little beat up by COVID-19 at this point; I am sure everybody in society feels that way as well,” Horton said.

Horton said the GRDHD’s weekly press release Tuesday will show that the district had 54 reported cases over a seven-day reporting period.

“We haven’t had rates that low since June of 2021, right before we had our delta wave,” he said.

Horton then showed board members a map of Kentucky with its 120 counties outlined, a map entirely green in color. Horton said the map represented data that is a “fairly new” metric being used by the CDC.

“It is looking at three different measures, to assess whether there is a low, medium or high COVID-19 community level,” Horton said. “It looks at any previous cases of COVID 19 per rate of 100,000 for the previous seven days; it looks at percentage of hospital capacity that is occupied by COVID-19 positive patients, and it also looks at the rates of hospitalization in the previous seven days in hospital systems that cover this county.”

Horton said currently, the rates for the Green River District are about four cases of COVID-19 per day, per 100,000 people.

“The threshold that they would even consider going to a medium level would be 200 cases in the previous seven days,” Horton said. “We are well below that threshold.”

Despite the fact that the numbers are encouraging, Horton said it is important for local residents to continue listening for updates regarding the virus as the situation continues to change and evolve, especially as the cooler fall climate approaches.

“Mainly what we are trying to tell folks is stay tuned to what these COVID-19 levels are and be prepared to make adjustments as guidance changes because we know guidance will continually change as we know more and as the virus evolves,” Horton said.

In addition to COVID-19, Horton also discussed some of the ways the GRDHD will be moving forward, such as a new strategic plan, which was last updated in 2017-2018.

“We did that as a four-year plan, of course; we reprioritized everything when COVID-19 hit, so we are starting to make plans now revamping our strategic plan,” he said.

The health department is also looking into updating its community health assessment.

“Every three years, we have done a comprehensive community health assessment. Now that we can start interacting again with our community coalitions in all of our counties; we are looking at how we restart that process,” Horton said.

Horton said the district will be working on its budget for the upcoming fiscal year in the months ahead.